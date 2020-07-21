Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

JMPLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average is $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $85.03.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

