Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lowered by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.2% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

