Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Declares $1.01 Quarterly Dividend

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.

Johnson & Johnson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 57 consecutive years. Johnson & Johnson has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.96. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

