Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a report released on Sunday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will earn $4.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3,800.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2020 earnings at $8.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $19.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.28.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,196.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.74, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,763.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,250.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $87,455,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

