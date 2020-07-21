Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $7.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.07.

NYSE MA opened at $311.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.35. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $313.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,214,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. AXA increased its stake in Mastercard by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 679,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,821,000 after acquiring an additional 139,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Mastercard by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,454,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,948,000 after acquiring an additional 394,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $20,932,676.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,139,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,573,922,549.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,054 shares of company stock worth $220,158,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

