Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

SIX opened at $20.22 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $59.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

