Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €150.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($207.87) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €168.00 ($188.76) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €170.53 ($191.61).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €144.76 ($162.65) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €137.29 and its 200-day moving average is €140.77. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($210.94). The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

