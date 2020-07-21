iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 68,189 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 77,560 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,388,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 527.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 255,649 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 127,285 shares during the period.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

