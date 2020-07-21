iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868,082 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,924,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,989,000 after acquiring an additional 170,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,269,000 after acquiring an additional 602,378 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,610,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,111,000 after acquiring an additional 332,811 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,056,000 after acquiring an additional 713,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $124.53 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $124.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

