iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,745,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,045,000 after buying an additional 2,545,116 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,219,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,469 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,115 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,006,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,237,000.

IWR opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

