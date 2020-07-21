iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

