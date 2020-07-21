iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Position Lowered by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,383 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $340,974,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,685,000. NYL Investors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,312,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,335,000 after acquiring an additional 238,601 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,581.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 222,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 218,719 shares during the period.

HYG opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.69.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

