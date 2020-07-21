iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518,408 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 17,751,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,176,000 after purchasing an additional 281,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 27.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,747,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,653,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,612,000 after purchasing an additional 733,317 shares during the period.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.