Iqvia (IQV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Iqvia to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Iqvia stock opened at $155.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 141.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.50 and a 200-day moving average of $140.35.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

