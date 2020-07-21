Investors Buy Large Volume of Petmed Express Put Options (NASDAQ:PETS)

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,734 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 914% compared to the average volume of 171 put options.

PETS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Petmed Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

PETS opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $817.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. Petmed Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.96 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

In other Petmed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,834 shares of company stock worth $1,485,860. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 449.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after buying an additional 286,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 843.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 30,914 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Petmed Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Petmed Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Petmed Express by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after purchasing an additional 66,380 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

