Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,268 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,119% compared to the average daily volume of 104 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

In related news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $519,015.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,369 shares in the company, valued at $7,428,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $537,499 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 73.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.82 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

