Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 899 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,350% compared to the average daily volume of 62 call options.
NYSE:PHG opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
