Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 899 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,350% compared to the average daily volume of 62 call options.

NYSE:PHG opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.9612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.