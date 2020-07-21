Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,953 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,501% compared to the typical daily volume of 82 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IAA by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth $150,000.

NYSE:IAA opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. IAA had a negative return on equity of 125.99% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of IAA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

