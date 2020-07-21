Invesco’s (IVZ) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Invesco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.21.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $10.29 on Friday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco news, Director C Robert Henrikson purchased 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 319.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 177.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Invesco by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

