Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 406.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 300,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.