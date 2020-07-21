Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Increased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,433,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $709,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,662,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,587,741,000 after acquiring an additional 909,401 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 956.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 706,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,079,000 after acquiring an additional 640,001 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 286 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $157,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $173,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,975 shares of company stock worth $18,485,876 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $667.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $671.63.

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.11.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.