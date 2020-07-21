Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) vs. SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Critical Survey

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) and SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Interpace Diagnostics Group has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SurModics has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

18.8% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of SurModics shares are held by institutional investors. 54.4% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of SurModics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Group and SurModics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group -110.80% -145.12% -39.55% SurModics 6.59% 6.99% 5.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Interpace Diagnostics Group and SurModics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 SurModics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Interpace Diagnostics Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.81, indicating a potential upside of 50.38%. SurModics has a consensus price target of $68.67, indicating a potential upside of 52.83%. Given SurModics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SurModics is more favorable than Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Group and SurModics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group $24.08 million 0.98 -$26.73 million ($5.58) -1.05 SurModics $100.08 million 6.11 $7.59 million $0.72 62.40

SurModics has higher revenue and earnings than Interpace Diagnostics Group. Interpace Diagnostics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SurModics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SurModics beats Interpace Diagnostics Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules. It also provides ThyraMIR assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary microRNA gene-expression assay; and RespriDx, a genomic test that helps physicians to differentiate metastatic or recurrent lung cancer. The company also provides pharmacogenomics testing, genotyping, biorepository, and other customized services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. It primarily serves physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Biosciences, Inc. in November 2019. Interpace Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets. The Vitro Diagnostics segment provides stabilization products, substrates, antigens, and surface coatings to diagnostics customers; and manufactures or sells components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as surface coatings to the diagnostic, biomedical research, and life science markets. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

