International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.04.

NYSE:UNP opened at $177.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.88 and its 200-day moving average is $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

