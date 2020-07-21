International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,186 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,104,338 shares of company stock worth $840,787,590 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.63 and its 200-day moving average is $118.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.