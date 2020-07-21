International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in BP in the second quarter worth about $547,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 6.8% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 106.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 44.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 121,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

BP opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.80. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

