International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average of $119.89.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.