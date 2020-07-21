International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 753 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $402.97 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $405.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.91.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

