International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 506 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 70.4% during the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.85.

GD opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

