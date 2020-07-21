International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,252 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,364,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,534,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock worth $16,842,070 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $455.27 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $470.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.39 and its 200-day moving average is $364.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

