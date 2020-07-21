International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $688,000 Stock Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,643.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,846.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,126.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $775.61. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $211.00 and a 12-month high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $910.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $939.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $707.19.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $1,945,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,048 shares of company stock valued at $19,064,779 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

