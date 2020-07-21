International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $625,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 378.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 365,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 289,344 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 39,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.