International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.5% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 15.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 14.7% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 24.5% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $245.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $250.15. The stock has a market cap of $689.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

