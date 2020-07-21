International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $529,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,417,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.05.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. UBS Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.35.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,428 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

