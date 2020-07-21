International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $496,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,466,000 after acquiring an additional 289,810 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $147.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.29 and a 200 day moving average of $152.24. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

