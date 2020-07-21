International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $471,000 Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,633,000 after buying an additional 1,927,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,617,000 after purchasing an additional 244,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $536,603,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,724,000 after purchasing an additional 98,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,660,000 after purchasing an additional 93,365 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $103.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

