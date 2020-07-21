International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $451,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $182.17 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.94.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

