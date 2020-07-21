International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 96.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in China Mobile by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,955,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,680,000 after buying an additional 1,321,594 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in China Mobile by 165.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,579,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,502,000 after purchasing an additional 984,948 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in China Mobile by 212.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,517,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,131 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in China Mobile by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,230,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,372,000 after acquiring an additional 112,418 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in China Mobile by 9.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 793,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,908,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

CHL stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. China Mobile Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHL shares. New Street Research cut China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

