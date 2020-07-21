International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,019,000 after purchasing an additional 235,492 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 277,828 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,379,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $325.66 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.37 and a 200-day moving average of $302.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

