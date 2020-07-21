International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.83. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra cut their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Consumer Edge downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.