International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $76.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.