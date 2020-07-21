International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $134.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura upped their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.21.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

