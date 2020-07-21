International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,817 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 21,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 79,337 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after buying an additional 112,808 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 144,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 19,468 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

