International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 142.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

