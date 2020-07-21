International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,204,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $65.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $252,890.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,935 shares of company stock worth $4,173,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

