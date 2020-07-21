International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.32.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.