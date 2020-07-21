International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,045 Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sunoco by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,706,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,639 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 759,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 255,118 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Sunoco by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 399,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 133,015 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 320,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 153,850 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 296,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUN opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -786.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($2.67). Sunoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SUN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

