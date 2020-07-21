International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 581.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $227.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $232.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,533.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

