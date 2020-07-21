International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

NYSE:CL opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

