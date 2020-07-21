International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 858 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,003 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after acquiring an additional 610,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,215. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

