International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,853 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,571,041,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,497,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,196 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 776.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,173,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $150,687,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, CFO Serena Wolfe bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.